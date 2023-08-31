Implats CEO Nico Muller says power cuts are devastating
With a 46% drop in gross profit, the mining giant finds solace in its successful RBPlat acquisition
31 August 2023 - 10:35
UPDATED 31 August 2023 - 23:00
Impala Platinum (Implats) says the monetary effect of load curtailment on its business during the past year was about R2.8bn, affecting cash flows and profitability.
In addition to load curtailment at its SA operations during the period, Implats experienced “severe” load-shedding across the Zimbabwean national grid in March...
