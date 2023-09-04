Companies / Mining

WATCH: African Rainbow Minerals hit by lower prices and rail woes

Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Phillip Tobias

04 September 2023 - 20:16
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Phillip Tobias at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, September 4 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Phillip Tobias at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, September 4 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Lower production and weaker commodity prices weighed on African Rainbow Minerals’ earnings. The diversified miner’s annual headline earnings per share fell 21% and it has lowered its dividend by 40%. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Phillip Tobias for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

