African Rainbow Minerals CEO Phillip Tobias at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, September 4 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Lower production and weaker commodity prices weighed on African Rainbow Minerals’ earnings. The diversified miner’s annual headline earnings per share fell 21% and it has lowered its dividend by 40%. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Phillip Tobias for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Rainbow Minerals hit by lower prices and rail woes
Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Phillip Tobias
Lower production and weaker commodity prices weighed on African Rainbow Minerals’ earnings. The diversified miner’s annual headline earnings per share fell 21% and it has lowered its dividend by 40%. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Phillip Tobias for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.