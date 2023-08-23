Harmony Gold jumps 11% as higher gold price powers profit
Mponeng and Hidden Valley mines boost grades above upper end of guidance
23 August 2023 - 19:07
Harmony Gold expects full-year profit to rebound by up to 70%, boosted by higher gold prices and the recovery of better grades of metal.
Following the release of a trading update on Wednesday, Harmony’s share price jumped as much as 12.2% before settling about 11% higher at R73.06. This was its biggest one-day gain since mid-March. ..
