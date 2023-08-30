Harmony Gold ups full-year dividend
This is a 240% increase on its final dividend of 22c for the previous year
30 August 2023 - 10:39
After failing to declare an interim dividend, Harmony Gold will reward shareholders will a final divided of 75c per share for the year ended June 2023.
This is a 240% increase on its final dividend of 22c for the previous year and it also brings the total dividend payout for the year to 20% above last year’s total payout of 62c...
