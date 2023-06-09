Companies / Financial Services

ARC Investments sees opportunities despite bleak economy

The empowered investment group says several of its portfolio companies are holding up despite SA’s tough conditions including power cuts

09 June 2023 - 10:52 Garth Theunissen

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments), the empowered investment company founded by Patrice Motsepe, said the performance of several of its portfolio companies had been resilient despite the tough economic conditions in SA. 

In a Friday investment update for the third quarter of the group’s 2023 financial year, which covers the three months to end-March 2023, ARC Investments said it also continued to find good investments despite the weak economy and ongoing power cuts. The group, via the ARC Fund, said it also continues to buy its own shares during periods of price weakness as part of a previously announced plan to narrow the discount between its market valuation and its book value. ..

