Companies / Mining

Glencore fends off restraint of trade challenge

Group says in court papers it has no intention of using Pilog’s software, ontology or taxonomy

25 June 2023 - 17:50 Kabelo Khumalo

Pilog, a global data management group, has accused Glencore of poaching its senior employees to replicate its business model and steal its intellectual property.

Pilog, which lists companies such as Harmony, Impala Platinum, BHP Billiton, Vedanta and Xtrata as clients, approached the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to bar its former employees for working for Glencore for a period of a year, saying their continued employment with the Swiss commodities giant exposes it trade secrets...

