Glencore makes stand-alone offer for Teck coal business

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
Telkom has questioned the financial firepower of the consortium to pay for at least 35% of the telecoms operator
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
London — Glencore on Monday offered to buy Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business as a stand-alone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5bn offer to combine the two companies.
Teck said on June 6 it had received several proposals for its coal business, as it reworks a plan to split it from its copper and zinc unit that failed to secure enough shareholder support in late April.
On Monday, Teck confirmed it is engaging with Glencore on its coal proposal.
Glencore, which mines and trades thermal coal, the fossil fuel used to produce electricity, as well as smaller amounts of coking coal to make steel, said it would demerge the coal units of both companies.
“If Teck is unwilling to consider a sale of Teck Metals at this juncture, an attractive ‘middle ground’ could be the sale of the coking coal assets to Glencore,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
“It would provide Teck with a cleaner exit from coal and allow Glencore to split its own business into CoalCo and MetalsCo.”
Glencore’s CEO Gary Nagle in May said buying Teck’s coal business as a stand-alone unit was a “distant second” for the Swiss mining company, as it still pursues its merger plans.
Teck’s steelmaking coal mines are among few left in the world, making them attractive to Glencore, as global efforts to phase out coal-fired power generation gather momentum.
Other parties are interested, including Canadian mining entrepreneur Pierre Lassonde and Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel.
As part of its original proposal, Glencore offered up to $8.2bn in cash to Teck shareholders who may not want exposure to thermal coal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Glencore makes stand-alone offer for Teck coal business
The Swiss miner proposes demerging coal units in a bid to acquire Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal operations
London — Glencore on Monday offered to buy Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business as a stand-alone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5bn offer to combine the two companies.
Teck said on June 6 it had received several proposals for its coal business, as it reworks a plan to split it from its copper and zinc unit that failed to secure enough shareholder support in late April.
On Monday, Teck confirmed it is engaging with Glencore on its coal proposal.
Glencore, which mines and trades thermal coal, the fossil fuel used to produce electricity, as well as smaller amounts of coking coal to make steel, said it would demerge the coal units of both companies.
“If Teck is unwilling to consider a sale of Teck Metals at this juncture, an attractive ‘middle ground’ could be the sale of the coking coal assets to Glencore,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
“It would provide Teck with a cleaner exit from coal and allow Glencore to split its own business into CoalCo and MetalsCo.”
Glencore’s CEO Gary Nagle in May said buying Teck’s coal business as a stand-alone unit was a “distant second” for the Swiss mining company, as it still pursues its merger plans.
Teck’s steelmaking coal mines are among few left in the world, making them attractive to Glencore, as global efforts to phase out coal-fired power generation gather momentum.
Other parties are interested, including Canadian mining entrepreneur Pierre Lassonde and Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel.
As part of its original proposal, Glencore offered up to $8.2bn in cash to Teck shareholders who may not want exposure to thermal coal.
Reuters
Teck takeover will have to pass tough test, says Trudeau
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle goes again for deal of his lifetime
Glencore puts pressure on Teck Resources to consider takeover offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention turns to production and consumption data
Glencore and carmakers to back $1bn mines deal
Thungela flags profit drop on weaker coal prices and rail issues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.