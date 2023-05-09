Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater says operating environment in SA is regressing

The miner says it is pursuing self-generation projects and working with stakeholders to remove red tape and alleviate obstacles such as limited network access

09 May 2023 - 17:40 Andries Mahlangu

Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater has decried the operating environment in SA, saying that the environment in Europe was increasingly becoming more supportive than in its domestic market where the worsening energy crisis was hurting the mining industry, one of the bedrocks of the economy.

In a hard-hitting operational update released on Tuesday, the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) said while it was able to soften the effect of load curtailment by rescheduling energy intensive activities to lower demand periods, such measures are less effective during extended periods of load-shedding...

