Sibanye-Stillwater, which is investing heavily in battery metals as a way of future proofing its business, has reached a deal with its lenders to increase the size of its revolving credit facility from $600m to $1bn.
CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement on Tuesday that the arrangement represented “a vote of confidence” in the platinum group metals (PGM) producer, given the uncertain global economic environment and would enhance its “liquidity and flexibility”...
Sibanye-Stillwater reaches deal with lenders to increase size of revolving credit facility
CEO Neal Froneman says arrangement represents vote of confidence in the PGM producer
