When a CEO takes a R110m pay cut

The trimming of his enormously generous remuneration package has been due to a fall in the share price, not some miraculous restraint by the remuneration committee
Timothy Cumming might have heaved just the tiniest sigh of relief when he saw the Sibanye-Stillwater share price resume its southward direction this year. An unusual response, perhaps, from a director of the group, but Cumming is not just any director; he’s chair of the remuneration committee (remco).
The weaker share price meant that this year he wouldn’t be subjected to the same cacophony of indignation that greeted the release of Sibanye-Stillwater’s remuneration report in 2022.
Thanks to the weaker share price — down to about R40 from close to R70 a year earlier — the value of CEO Neal Froneman’s remuneration was reduced by R110.6m. As with most other listed companies, the trimming of enormously generous remuneration packages this year has been due to general market weakness and lower share prices and not some miraculous restraint by remcos.
Froneman is still left with a hefty R189.7m, which was deemed not quite as indignation-creating as the R300.3m he was awarded a year earlier.
That is the thing about remuneration; follow an utterly outrageous R300m with an outrageous R189.7m and people start talking about “reasonableness”.
Suggestions that the remco took heed of the fuss last year, when news of the R300m coincided with a miners strike, and pared back this year’s payment as a result, is little more than wishful thinking. The long-term share incentives put in place in 2019 meant that couldn’t happen, even if the remco wanted it to.
The committee did make some tweaks to the remuneration policy but the effect was nothing Froneman would have noticed in his pay packet
The committee did make some tweaks to the remuneration policy, but the effect was nothing Froneman would have noticed in his pay packet. No, the latest reduction was entirely due to the lower share price. It meant the “conditional share proceeds”, which is the value of the shares paid to Froneman for financial 2022 in terms of Sibanye-Stillwater’s long-term incentive scheme, was reduced to R162.3m from the R264.3m he was awarded for financial 2021.
On total guaranteed pay and short-term incentives, where the remco might have had some discretion, Froneman scored a 30% increase to R35.4m from R27.2m the previous year.
The drop in the share price has a two-fold impact on Froneman’s long-term incentives. It not only reduces the value of each share awarded, it reduces the number of shares awarded because the relative total shareholder return over the three-year period has been reduced by the share price fall. In 2021 Sibanye-Stillwater outperformed its selected peer group; in 2022 it lagged most of this group.
Ironically, changes that were implemented because of last year’s furore could shelter Froneman and his executive colleagues from the full impact of any sustained share price weakness. In its latest report the committee says it has “introduced a new methodology for moderating the applicable share price used in LTI [long-term incentive] awards and vestings”.
The committee has also provided for increased discretion to deal with “anomalous” LTI outcomes. While this might mean shaving future R300m payouts during strikes, it could also mean ensuring weak commodity prices and low share prices don’t knock executive remuneration too much.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s continued generosity helps to ensure the mining sector remains the standout in the pay stakes. This used to be a position jealously guarded by the banks, but thanks to the sky-high commodity prices of a few years ago, the miners have risen to the top.
Even with the 33% knock, Fourie remains the highest-paid CEO in the banking sector, beating Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala by R8.1m
And Froneman’s 37% remuneration cut posed no threat to mining’s supremacy. The best-paid banker so far this year has again been Capitec’s Gerrie Fourie, with a package valued at R62.1m, down from R92.8m the previous financial year.
The 33% reduction in his remuneration was due to the hefty reduction in the value of his long-term incentive, which in turn was largely due to the weaker share price in the financial year to end-February 2023. An additional consideration is that older share awards were issued at lower prices and were therefore more valuable to Fourie on vesting. In 2022 Fourie benefited from valuable awards made in 2017. In 2018 the value was not as high.
There’s no doubt Capitec had a good pandemic. Its share price soared from below R1,000 in March 2020 to a high of R2,300 in April 2022. Fourie’s remuneration followed a similar trajectory, shooting up from R49.2m in 2021 to R92.8m in 2022 before easing back in 2023.
But it’s not having such a good post-Covid time. Though it notched up a 15% increase in headline profits in financial 2023, its bad debts soared.
Even with the 33% knock, Fourie remains the highest-paid CEO in the banking sector, beating Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala by R8.1m. This is despite Standard Bank turning in a 37% increase in headline earnings to R34.2bn in December 2022 compared with Capitec’s R9.7bn.
And while Capitec does have the largest customer base, there is the issue of complexity to be considered. Capitec’s recent acquisition of Mercantile enabled its move into business banking, but it is still only small steps.
The problem is, without government intervention we will not see anything that smacks of moderation in executive pay
FirstRand’s Alan Pullinger received R48.3m for the year to end-June; Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach’s remuneration for the year to end-December 2022 was R46m; and Nedbank’s Mike Brown got a smidgen less at R43.7m.
On the basis of market capitalisation it is even harder to justify Capitec’s generosity. Its market cap of R185bn is overshadowed by FirstRand’s R361bn and Standard’s R287bn.
Sadly, for those looking for moderation in executive pay, in the benchmarking-determined world of remuneration consultants it’s likely that Capitec’s rewards will be used to justify higher payouts to the other four banks’ executives, rather than those banks exerting some restraint on Capitec.
And then there’s always the opportunity to include Sibanye-Stillwater in the banks’ peer group.
The problem is, without government intervention we will not see anything that smacks of moderation in executive pay. Share price falls only reduce outrageously generous payouts to extremely generous ones.
