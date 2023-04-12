National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: More pain for SA households as Nersa seeks another electricity hike

Business Day TV speaks to the energy regulator’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso

12 April 2023 - 21:09
Picture: 123RF/MADAMLEAD
Picture: 123RF/MADAMLEAD

SA households are in for another blow. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has proposed a 15.1% hike in municipal electricity tariffs from July, which is on the back of the bulk supply tariff increase for municipalities of 18.4%. Business Day TV spoke to Nersa’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso, about the latest proposed hike.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Lobby groups urge review special exemption for Eskom

Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day
National
1 week ago

WATCH: How municipal debt is worsening Eskom’s financial state

Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE news reporter Sinesipho Schrieber
National
2 weeks ago

WATCH: How Eskom’s power cuts have taken a toll on SMEs

Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Economy
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Calls for Joburg mayor to resign over R9.5bn loan ...
National
2.
Motsoaledi failed to apply his mind to ending ...
National
3.
SA Post Office in provisional liquidation owing ...
National
4.
Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of ...
National
5.
SA Post Office in provisional liquidation owing ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.