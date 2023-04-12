Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Business Day TV speaks to the energy regulator’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso
SA households are in for another blow. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has proposed a 15.1% hike in municipal electricity tariffs from July, which is on the back of the bulk supply tariff increase for municipalities of 18.4%. Business Day TV spoke to Nersa’s executive manager of electricity, Zingisa Mavuso, about the latest proposed hike.
WATCH: More pain for SA households as Nersa seeks another electricity hike
