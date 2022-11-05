Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Government has no clue how to get us out of this economic crisis, so perhaps it should ask Thabo Mbeki to help develop a social compact
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
EVs’ backup-power potential is a perk that can delight owners and cement their loyalty
His four-shot victory ties the tournament record
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Gold Fields’ proposal to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn deal hangs in the balance after two rival companies tabled a joint counteroffer, setting the scene for what could be a bidding war for the Canadian company.
Nasdaq-listed Pan American Silver and Agnico threw their hat into the ring on Friday when they tabled a joint $4.8bn offer to acquire Yamana, catching the markets off guard...
Counteroffer for Yamana leaves Gold Fields’ bid in the balance
The unsolicited bid comes less than three weeks before shareholders of Gold Fields and Yamana were due to vote on the deal
