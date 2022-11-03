Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
Despite a wall of doubt, Gold Fields is likely to get its $6.7bn, all-share bid for Yamana Gold over the line, say investment analysts. “Yamana shareholders will probably take the money and run,” says one. “It’s a good way for them to crystallise some of the upside.”
As for Gold Fields shareholders, there’s a view that compared with rejecting the deal, supporting it would be the lesser of two evils. That backhanded assessment argues that if Yamana’s production and projects are off the table, they will have the capital allocation risk of whatever CEO Chris Griffith might do instead to reverse a production decline. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Crunch time for Gold Fields
Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Despite a wall of doubt, Gold Fields is likely to get its $6.7bn, all-share bid for Yamana Gold over the line, say investment analysts. “Yamana shareholders will probably take the money and run,” says one. “It’s a good way for them to crystallise some of the upside.”
As for Gold Fields shareholders, there’s a view that compared with rejecting the deal, supporting it would be the lesser of two evils. That backhanded assessment argues that if Yamana’s production and projects are off the table, they will have the capital allocation risk of whatever CEO Chris Griffith might do instead to reverse a production decline. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.