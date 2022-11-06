Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
Gold Fields said it would work to complete the $6.7bn (about R120bn) acquisition of Canada’s Yamana Gold even as a rival bid was announced on Friday, resulting in a surge in the Gold Fields share price.
The share jumped 11.23% to close at R154.05 after Yamana announced it had received a $4.8bn joint, “superior” offer from Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver. ..
Gold Fields share jumps as rivals make bid for Yamana
SA company says new joint offer from Agnico Eagle and Pan American goes to show that Yamana is a worthy prize
