Coal miner Thungela Resources expects its headline earnings to almost double when it releases its 2022 financial results, thanks to higher coal prices and more demand for its product to meet energy demands in part because of the war in Ukraine.
The coal miner spun off from Anglo American expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, to almost double to “at least” R131.00, it said on Thursday in a pre-close and trading statement for its 2022 financial year end-December...
Thungela expects HEPS to almost double partly due to higher coal prices
That is despite increased load-shedding, a poorer performance by Transnet Freight Rail and more illegal mining
