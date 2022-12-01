Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
A training academy that will supply SA’s fast growing solar energy industry with skilled workers will open its doors to the public next year.
The centre is the result of a partnership formed earlier this year between South32, an Australian mining and metals company with a secondary listing on the JSE and assets in SA, and local renewables business Solana Energy. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South32 solar energy training centre to be launched in Richards Bay
A training academy that will supply SA’s fast growing solar energy industry with skilled workers will open its doors to the public next year.
The centre is the result of a partnership formed earlier this year between South32, an Australian mining and metals company with a secondary listing on the JSE and assets in SA, and local renewables business Solana Energy. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.