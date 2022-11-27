Business

Mining ‘under siege’ by mafia, says Minerals Council CEO

Roger Baxter says rising crime levels, including armed attacks by gangs, could kill the industry

27 November 2022 - 06:55

Several multi-billion-rand mining projects in South Africa are on ice because criminal activity is putting the industry at risk, Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said this week.

“I am aware of several multi-billion-rand mining projects that will not be given the go-ahead because of issues related to crime. I cannot specify which companies; I do not want to do that. Because of the criminal mafia and other factors some companies are not prepared to go ahead with certain projects until some of these issues are resolved.”..

