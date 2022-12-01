Features / Cover Story

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duncan Wanblad, Anglo’s executioner

In the eight months he’s been in the Anglo American hot seat, CEO Duncan Wanblad has set about executing the strategy decisions made under his predecessor, Mark Cutifani — and building some of his own legacy projects

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 05:00 David McKay

You can’t blame Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad for sounding a shade weary when asked if there’s the pressure of expectation in the wake of the retirement, in April, of Mark Cutifani — his predecessor of nine years. It’s what everyone connected with Anglo has been talking about.

“It doesn’t worry me,” says Wanblad. “It’s not something I have to do anything about.”..

BL Premium

