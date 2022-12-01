The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
You can’t blame Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad for sounding a shade weary when asked if there’s the pressure of expectation in the wake of the retirement, in April, of Mark Cutifani — his predecessor of nine years. It’s what everyone connected with Anglo has been talking about.
“It doesn’t worry me,” says Wanblad. “It’s not something I have to do anything about.”..
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Duncan Wanblad, Anglo’s executioner
In the eight months he’s been in the Anglo American hot seat, CEO Duncan Wanblad has set about executing the strategy decisions made under his predecessor, Mark Cutifani — and building some of his own legacy projects
