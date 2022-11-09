Platinum war hots up with offer for Northam

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
The retreat is seen as a humiliation for Moscow's military leaders
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
The takeover battle for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) escalated on Wednesday after Northam Platinum put in a formal bid, ratcheting up pressure on Impala Platinum (Implats) to put up a fight for its long-standing target.
In an offer that values RBPlat at about R50bn, Northam offered R172.70 a share in cash and shares for the company, which is coveted for its vast, shallow platinum reserves, topping a R150 per share open-ended offer from Implats...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Platinum war hots up with offer for Northam
Northam makes a formal bid for the PGM miner at centre of a battle for control with Implats
The takeover battle for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) escalated on Wednesday after Northam Platinum put in a formal bid, ratcheting up pressure on Impala Platinum (Implats) to put up a fight for its long-standing target.
In an offer that values RBPlat at about R50bn, Northam offered R172.70 a share in cash and shares for the company, which is coveted for its vast, shallow platinum reserves, topping a R150 per share open-ended offer from Implats...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.