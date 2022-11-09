×

Companies / Mining

Platinum war hots up with offer for Northam

Northam makes a formal bid for the PGM miner at centre of a battle for control with Implats

09 November 2022 - 09:30 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 09 November 2022 - 22:40

The takeover battle for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) escalated on Wednesday after Northam Platinum put in a formal bid, ratcheting up pressure on Impala Platinum (Implats) to put up a fight for its long-standing target.

In an offer that values RBPlat at about R50bn, Northam offered R172.70 a share in cash and shares for the company, which is coveted for its vast, shallow platinum reserves, topping a R150 per share open-ended offer from Implats...

