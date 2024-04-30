Standard Bank sees a surge in customers opting to transact online

The world is witnessing a seismic shift in banking behaviour, with digital platforms at the forefront. Standard Bank is seeing a surge in customers opting to transact online, with its banking app experiencing the greatest growth.

The volume of transactions on the Standard Bank banking app increased by more than 35% between 2022 and 2023. Overall, digital transaction volumes increased by 23% in the same period.

In 2022, the number of digitally active clients grew by 12.4% compared to the previous year. The trend continued in 2023, with digitally active clients growing by 8%. The group processed more than 2.8-billion digital transactions for retail clients and distributed more than R41bn on behalf of South African clients via its digital wallet platform.

According to the World Economic Forum, digital adoption has surged, transforming the financial landscape with Africa leading the way in many respects. Mobile and digital banking have bridged gaps, providing financial inclusion to millions who were previously unbanked.

Belinda Rathogwa, Standard Bank’s head of digital and e-commerce, says that customers demand greater convenience and accessibility. “Standard Bank’s digital platforms deliver precisely that.”

Standard Bank’s digital platforms offer a wide range of services and secure authentication; enhanced security features ensure your online transactions are protected.

These services include:

Fund transfers (seamlessly transfer money between accounts);

Payments (payments can be made conveniently and instantly from your phone);

Balance inquiries (check your account balances); and

Card management (manage your debit and credit cards).

Beyond convenience, it’s also the additional tools and services available that make digital banking so attractive.

Standard Bank offers money management tools that assist consumers in making better financial decisions. These include tools that highlight past and potential future money movements, a budget manager and a personalised credit score.