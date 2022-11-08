×

Companies / Mining

Yamana ditches Gold Fields in favour of Agnico-Pan American’s $4.8bn bid

The board unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21

08 November 2022 - 17:59 Helen Reid
A visitor speaks to a representative of Agnico Eagle Mines at a conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN
A visitor speaks to a representative of Agnico Eagle Mines at a conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Yamana Gold backed a $4.8bn takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver on Tuesday that trumped an offer from Gold Fields, paving the way to an all-Canadian deal.

Yamana’s board now unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21, the company said on Tuesday, a day after Gold Fields’ decision not to match the Agnico-Pan American cash-and-shares offer.

Tuesday’s news ends a fraught few months for Gold Fields executives who battled to convince investors of the merits of the takeover deal announced in May.

The cash component in the Agnico Eagle and Pan American offer gave their bid an edge, analysts said.

Gold Fields said in a statement it would convene its investment committee and provide a further update following that meeting.

The all-shares offer from Gold Fields valued Yamana at $6.7bn in May, but the suitor’s shares slumped after the deal was announced, denting the valuation.

At Thursday’s close the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4bn.

Under the terms of their initial agreement, Yamana will have to pay Gold Fields $300m for breaking off the deal.

Gold Fields’ Johannesburg-listed shares barely moved on the news, indicating the market had already priced in the deal’s collapse. Gold Fields shares are down about 19% from the day before the Yamana takeover deal was announced.

Under Agnico Eagle and Pan American’s joint offer, Yamana shareholders will receive $1.0406 in cash, 0.0376 of an Agnico share and 0.1598 of a Pan American share for each share held.

Agnico has been on a deal-making streak, having acquired Kirkland Lake Gold for $11bn last year. The Yamana deal would see Agnico gaining full control of Canada’s biggest gold mine Canadian Malartic, which it owns jointly with Yamana.

Pan American would take over Yamana’s four remaining mines: Minera Florida and El Penon in Chile, Cerro Moro in Argentina and Jacobina in Brazil.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Interest in Yamana puts global spotlight on Gold Fields and SA mining

The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Opinion
13 hours ago

Crunch time for Gold Fields

Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Gold Fields’ production falls while South Deep excels

CEO Chris Griffith  says South Deep has been tracking well against its production targets throughout the year
Companies
5 days ago

