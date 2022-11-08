Yamana ditches Gold Fields in favour of Agnico-Pan American’s $4.8bn bid

Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
One initiative to reduce waiting at offices has been the introduction of a branch appointment booking system
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
The board unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Kyiv has proposed talks with Moscow, but its response is 'new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail'
Forward included in team to face Mozambique and Angola in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Yamana Gold backed a $4.8bn takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver on Tuesday that trumped an offer from Gold Fields, paving the way to an all-Canadian deal.
Yamana’s board now unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21, the company said on Tuesday, a day after Gold Fields’ decision not to match the Agnico-Pan American cash-and-shares offer.
Tuesday’s news ends a fraught few months for Gold Fields executives who battled to convince investors of the merits of the takeover deal announced in May.
The cash component in the Agnico Eagle and Pan American offer gave their bid an edge, analysts said.
Gold Fields said in a statement it would convene its investment committee and provide a further update following that meeting.
The all-shares offer from Gold Fields valued Yamana at $6.7bn in May, but the suitor’s shares slumped after the deal was announced, denting the valuation.
At Thursday’s close the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4bn.
Under the terms of their initial agreement, Yamana will have to pay Gold Fields $300m for breaking off the deal.
Gold Fields’ Johannesburg-listed shares barely moved on the news, indicating the market had already priced in the deal’s collapse. Gold Fields shares are down about 19% from the day before the Yamana takeover deal was announced.
Under Agnico Eagle and Pan American’s joint offer, Yamana shareholders will receive $1.0406 in cash, 0.0376 of an Agnico share and 0.1598 of a Pan American share for each share held.
Agnico has been on a deal-making streak, having acquired Kirkland Lake Gold for $11bn last year. The Yamana deal would see Agnico gaining full control of Canada’s biggest gold mine Canadian Malartic, which it owns jointly with Yamana.
Pan American would take over Yamana’s four remaining mines: Minera Florida and El Penon in Chile, Cerro Moro in Argentina and Jacobina in Brazil.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Yamana ditches Gold Fields in favour of Agnico-Pan American’s $4.8bn bid
The board unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21
Yamana Gold backed a $4.8bn takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver on Tuesday that trumped an offer from Gold Fields, paving the way to an all-Canadian deal.
Yamana’s board now unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21, the company said on Tuesday, a day after Gold Fields’ decision not to match the Agnico-Pan American cash-and-shares offer.
Tuesday’s news ends a fraught few months for Gold Fields executives who battled to convince investors of the merits of the takeover deal announced in May.
The cash component in the Agnico Eagle and Pan American offer gave their bid an edge, analysts said.
Gold Fields said in a statement it would convene its investment committee and provide a further update following that meeting.
The all-shares offer from Gold Fields valued Yamana at $6.7bn in May, but the suitor’s shares slumped after the deal was announced, denting the valuation.
At Thursday’s close the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4bn.
Under the terms of their initial agreement, Yamana will have to pay Gold Fields $300m for breaking off the deal.
Gold Fields’ Johannesburg-listed shares barely moved on the news, indicating the market had already priced in the deal’s collapse. Gold Fields shares are down about 19% from the day before the Yamana takeover deal was announced.
Under Agnico Eagle and Pan American’s joint offer, Yamana shareholders will receive $1.0406 in cash, 0.0376 of an Agnico share and 0.1598 of a Pan American share for each share held.
Agnico has been on a deal-making streak, having acquired Kirkland Lake Gold for $11bn last year. The Yamana deal would see Agnico gaining full control of Canada’s biggest gold mine Canadian Malartic, which it owns jointly with Yamana.
Pan American would take over Yamana’s four remaining mines: Minera Florida and El Penon in Chile, Cerro Moro in Argentina and Jacobina in Brazil.
Reuters
EDITORIAL: Interest in Yamana puts global spotlight on Gold Fields and SA mining
Crunch time for Gold Fields
Gold Fields’ production falls while South Deep excels
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Interest in Yamana puts global spotlight on Gold Fields and SA mining
Win for shareholders after Gold Fields rules out bidding war
Counteroffer for Yamana leaves Gold Fields’ bid in the balance
Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ticks towards the vote
WATCH: Is the Gold Fields-Yamana deal too expensive?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.