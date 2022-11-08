×

Companies / Mining

Two miners die at South32’s operations in Mozambique

08 November 2022 - 09:39 Nico Gous

Two employees of the diversified metals group South32 have died at Mozal aluminium smelter in Mozambique.

Cristovão Alberto Tonela and Alfredo Francisco Domingos João were fatally injured on Monday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...

