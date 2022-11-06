×

Business

Newsmaker

An iron will to get South Africa back on the rails

Afrimat CEO urges government to let private sector take major role in running logistics infrastructure

06 November 2022 - 08:27 Chris Barron

Andries van Heerden, CEO of R6.8bn diversified industrial group Afrimat, says continuing ideological resistance to meaningful private sector involvement in running freight lines and ports is a disaster for South Africa.

“As a country we're exposed to Transnet. If you look at how important bulk commodity exports are for our country, it's a disaster,” he says...

