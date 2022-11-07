Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
Sad state of finances of two leading Gauteng metros revealed
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
In a victory for shareholders who have been calling for tighter capital discipline, Gold Fields resisted the temptation to sweeten its R120bn all-share offer for Yamana Gold on Monday after two North American rivals gatecrashed the rare SA-Canada tie-up with a cash-and stock bid.
The fate of the deal was thrown into doubt on Friday when precious metal companies Agnico Eagle and Pan American tabled a joint bid that valued Yamana at about $4.8bn and trumped Gold Fields’ earlier offer that valued Yamana at $6.8bn before the drop in the SA company’s share price chipped away at that valuation...
Win for shareholders after Gold Fields rules out bidding war
Gold Fields’ decision wins praise from analysts and one of its biggest shareholders
