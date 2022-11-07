×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Win for shareholders after Gold Fields rules out bidding war

Gold Fields’ decision wins praise from analysts and one of its biggest shareholders

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 10:33 Nico Gous and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 07 November 2022 - 23:05

In a victory for shareholders who have been calling for tighter capital discipline, Gold Fields resisted the temptation to sweeten its R120bn all-share offer for Yamana Gold on Monday after two North American rivals gatecrashed the rare SA-Canada tie-up with a cash-and stock bid.

The fate of the deal was thrown into doubt on Friday when precious metal companies Agnico Eagle and Pan American tabled a joint bid that valued Yamana at about $4.8bn and trumped Gold Fields’ earlier offer that valued Yamana at $6.8bn before the drop in the SA company’s share price chipped away at that valuation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.