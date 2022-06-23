PRECIOUS METALS
Gold: what’s the point anymore?
The precious metal has been stubbornly flat even as markets have been losing their heads. Why does it have a continued allure?
23 June 2022 - 05:00
At a memorable presentation given by Graham Birch, the former head of BlackRock’s natural resources investment team, he concluded his talk by referring to the bar of gold he’d set beside him.
“The whole time I’ve been talking this has been absolutely unchanged. That’s why people buy gold,” he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now