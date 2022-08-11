×

Money & Investing

PRECIOUS METALS

Why AngloGold Ashanti is fitter than it looks

On paper, AngloGold has had the worst year among listed gold companies, but a ruthless handle on costs and a mine-by-mine review should start to pay off

11 August 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

It will be a year next month since Alberto Calderon strode on to the bridge of AngloGold Ashanti, a company that’s been more life raft than the cruise liner of old.

In that time, its shares have slid about 27% — more than any of its rivals except Kinross Gold, a company with the misfortune of having gold mines in Russia...

