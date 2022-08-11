A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
It will be a year next month since Alberto Calderon strode on to the bridge of AngloGold Ashanti, a company that’s been more life raft than the cruise liner of old.
In that time, its shares have slid about 27% — more than any of its rivals except Kinross Gold, a company with the misfortune of having gold mines in Russia...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PRECIOUS METALS
Why AngloGold Ashanti is fitter than it looks
On paper, AngloGold has had the worst year among listed gold companies, but a ruthless handle on costs and a mine-by-mine review should start to pay off
It will be a year next month since Alberto Calderon strode on to the bridge of AngloGold Ashanti, a company that’s been more life raft than the cruise liner of old.
In that time, its shares have slid about 27% — more than any of its rivals except Kinross Gold, a company with the misfortune of having gold mines in Russia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.