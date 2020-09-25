Companies / Mining

WATCH: What the government expects from the mining sector

Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about SA’s economic revival plan

25 September 2020 - 08:13 Business Day TV
SA  is not only pegging its hopes on an infrastructure plan to drive the revival of the economy, it is also banking on the rejuvenation of the mining industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Arnold van Graan from Nedbank CIB about how investment in that sector could boost the economy.

