Zwane out in the cold as Ramaphosa unlocks Mining Charter impasse

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was sidelined in talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Chamber of Mines to open talks around the Mining Charter and to postpone a court case to review and set aside the document.

This is the clearest indication yet that Zwane, who is tainted with allegations of improper behaviour related to the Gupta family, will not continue in his controversial position in the mineral resources ministry under Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Statements were issued by the Presidency and the chamber on Sunday regarding the agreed postponement of the court case and agreement between the industry body and the Department of Mineral Resources for the delay.

"I am certain we will be able to resolve the current impasse and agree on a charter that both accelerates transformation and grows this vital sector of our economy," Ramaphosa said.

There have not yet been any cabinet changes by Ramaphosa, who was sworn in as president last Thursday

Ramaphosa, one of the founders of the National Union of Mineworkers and a powerful former secretary-general, is well acquainted with the mining industry and has twice spoken about the urgent need for regulatory certainty to attract investment and transform the sector in a sustainable way.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zwane sidelined in Mining Charter talks

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.