The Mining Charter: citizens or subjects?

Embedded in the various policies, legislative and regulatory provisions that govern the sector, the systemic exclusion of communities is based on a rather simple semantic discursive tone, which serves as a common-sense justification for the exclusion of communities.

The 1998 white paper on mineral resources, which was drafted in the aftermath of the 1994 democratic elections, had hardly considered a role for communities in the overall development of legislation. This deliberate exclusion of a portion of society that was expected to bear all the toxic and destructive outcomes of mining, bore all the hallmarks of a colonial mind set, which viewed communities affected by mining as the subjects of the Kgoshi and on whose behalf the big men of mining would deliberate.

After discussion among the politically connected and despite making small advances on how communities are perceived, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002 and the amendments of 2012 failed dismally to deal not only with the community as a stakeholder that has a direct interest in the manner in which mining happens in their backyards, its effects on their health, livelihoods and heritage, but also to adequately consider how the industry has historically contributed to the dispossession of black people in SA through the characterisation of rural dwellers as subjects and not citizens.

Part of the failure of the mining regime in SA is directly linked to the manner in which citizens who are guaranteed certain rights in the Constitution, are reduced to subjects who are denied agency and whose agency is only expressed through traditional leaders — communities are consistently portrayed as recipients whose "needs must be respected" but never as free citizens and agents who are capable and able to engage in their own governance.

This framing of the community as agentless subjects whose needs must be respected, immediately excludes the possibility that communities could be viewed as a contractual party to any agreement that the mining operation might want to enter into with the community.

It is a trite matter of law that for a contract to be considered valid and binding in SA, the following among other requirements must be met: there must be consensus ad idem between the contracting parties, and the parties must have seriously intended that the agreement result in terms that could be enforced.

Thus in the framing of the community as recipients whose "needs must be respected", one is left with the distinct impression that "community" and "minor" are meant to be synonymous.