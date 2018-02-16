Mining Charter impasse will be resolved very soon, Ramaphosa assures in Sona

While Ramaphosa did not say the charter would be withdrawn, he said he wanted negotiation between companies, unions and communities together with the government, to “grow this sector, to attract new investment, to create jobs and set this industry on a new path of transformation and sustainability.”

“This year, we will intensify engagements with all stakeholders on the Mining Charter to ensure it is truly and effectively an instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in SA,” he said. “By working together in genuine partnership, which is underscored by trust and a shared vision, I’m certain we will be able to resolve the current impasse and agree on a charter that both accelerates transformation and grows this vital sector of our economy.”

“The bill, once enacted into law, will entrench existing regulatory certainty, provide for security of tenure and the advance of socioeconomic interests of all South Africans,” he said.

The chamber and department are awaiting the judgment in a second case heard before the High Court in Pretoria in November that sought a declaratory order from the court on whether mining companies had to perpetually top up their black ownership levels to 26%, or if past deals no longer in existence counted towards empowerment credits.

The chamber, whose members say past deals must count, has pointed out the enormous cost and disadvantage to existing shareholders of perpetually having to top up empowerment levels.

The chamber said while it would study Ramaphosa’s speech in detail, its initial response was to “welcome the recognition by the President of the mining industry as ‘an effective instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in SA'.”

“We particularly welcome the President’s commitment to a new phase of engagement with stakeholders in the industry – and others - on a new Mining Charter. Ultimately a new Mining Charter must be developed and resolved through negotiation, with representation by a broad range of stakeholders – government, business, labour and communities,” it said.​

Ramaphosa said that mining should be seen as a sunrise industry that had massive unrealised potential for growth and job creation.

He also anticipated that the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act would be finalised by Parliament by the end of March.

With Linda Ensor