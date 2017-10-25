Diamonds and iron ore help lift Anglo quarterly output

Anglo kept its thermal coal target unchanged at between 29-million and 31-million tonnes but warned investors to expect production to be at the lower end of that estimate because of operational problems at its Khwezela mine.

South African thermal coal production in the quarter fell by 16% to 3.8-million tonnes, bringing the year-to-date output to 11.896-million tonnes, a 5% decline. Coal destined for use by power utility Eskom dropped by 15% to 6.8-million tonnes. Anglo is selling its Eskom-focused mines to Seriti Resources.

One of the highlights for the group was a 1-million tonne increase in annual iron-ore output from its Kumba Iron Ore subsidiary in SA and higher production from 85%-held De Beers, the world’s largest diamond producer by value.

Higher sales of up to 44-million tonnes by Kumba was good news for the firm known to produce sought-after lumpy iron ore as opposed to the fine, sand-like ore, said analysts.

"The lift in Kumba guidance is a particular positive given the high lump price that the market is still paying: $90 a tonne for spot 62% [iron content] lump, or almost 50% above the price for spot 62% fines. As recently as February, they were almost trading in parity," said Investec.

De Beers increased production 29% in the first nine months of the year to 25.3-million carats and De Beers set its full-year production target at 33-million carats, the top end of an earlier estimate that started at 31-million carats.

Diamond output in the third quarter rose 46% to 9.2-million carats "in line with the higher production forecast for 2017, reflecting stable trading conditions as well as the contribution from the ramp-up of Gahcho Kué in Canada".

Increased output from De Beers could adversely affect markets for smaller diamond miners such as Petra and Firestone, both of which had reported on the effect of weaker rough diamond markets, said Shore Capital analyst Yuen Low. While copper output rose 5% to 147,300 tonnes, Anglo firmed up its full-year production forecast to the lower end of an earlier range of between 570,000 tonnes and 600,000 tonnes, now setting its target at a maximum of 580,000 tonnes.

Its Anglo American Platinum subsidiary lowered its annual output forecast by 50,000oz to account for the closure of the unprofitable Bokoni mining joint venture shared with Atlatsa Resources, with the year’s total now set at 2.35-million ounces.

