Jubilee agrees to tailings venture at Kabwe mine

Jubilee Platinum is taking a step into recovering base metals in Zambia by investing £2.3m in a joint venture with AIM-traded BMR Group to tackle tailings at the old Kabwe mine.

Jubilee has two platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome recovery projects in SA and is expanding its interests into zinc, vanadium and lead in Zambia.

The 6.4-million-tonne Kabwe tailings will start generating zinc and lead from 2018, diversifying Jubilee’s country and commodity risk profile.

The dumps contain about 356,843 tonnes of zinc and 351,386 tonnes of lead. One of the dumps has a "high" lead and zinc content of 17.87%.

"The project benefits from existing infrastructure including power, water and building infrastructure, which significantly reduces the required project capital and shortens the implementation time line," said Jubilee CE Leon Coetzer.

"This project is meaningful in scope, diversity and potential contribution to the company’s earnings," he said.

"In entering into this agreement, we are acutely aware of the significant further opportunities presented within Zambia and will be actively exploring these opportunities."

The partners will operate the project in a special joint venture company called Kabwe Operations, which will subcontract operations to Jubilee, which will enter into the project by making investments in the new firm.

Jubilee will provide £300,000 for a 15% stake in Kabwe. The money will be used to plan the design and funding for the full project and this work would be completed by end-February 2018.

Preferred shares

Jubilee will then invest £2m towards building the project, securing itself another 25% stake in the project.

Jubilee will fund its entrance into Kabwe through debt to buy preferred shares that will give it access to 100% of profits from Kabwe until its debt and interest are repaid and the preferred shares are converted to ordinary shares in Kabwe.

The Kabwe mine was in operation for 88 years and closed in 1994. BMR has accumulated the surface rights at Kabwe over the past nine years and now controls all the surface rights of the 705ha site.

