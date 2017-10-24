Companies / Mining

Amplats lowers production and refined metal targets

24 October 2017 - 10:18 Allan Seccombe
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS

World number one platinum miner Anglo American Platinum lowered its full-year production and refined metal output targets because of two mines no longer supplying it metal, and the suspension of the Mototolo joint venture concentrator.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, lowered its production forecast by 50,000oz to a range of between 2.3-million and 2.35-million ounces for the year to end-December, because of the removal of 90,000oz of unprofitable production from the now mothballed Bokoni mine it shared with Atlatsa Resources and the suspended Maseve mine.

The open cast Mogalakwena mine, the flagship operation in the Amplats stable, would offset the reduced supply with concentrate from third parties.

Bokoni would have supplied 30,000oz, but the partners took the decision to suspend the mine because of the inability to return the mine to profit after years of losses.

The Maseve mine would account for 60,000oz, but it was closed and sold by Canada’s Platinum Group Metals to Royal Bafokeng Platinum, an Amplats partner at two operations.

The Mototolo joint venture with Glencore has temporarily shut its concentrator because the mine’s tailings dam wall was leaking.

The problem is expected to be fixed by the end of the year. Mining will continue and material stockpiled until the problem is resolved.

Amplats will process inventories of 100,000oz of platinum, meaning its refined platinum forecast for the year, while also projected to be 50,000oz lower than previously expected, would be in a range of 2.4-million to 2.45-million ounces, higher than the production level.

In the September quarter, Amplats produced 621,400oz of platinum in concentrate, "with production efficiencies across the portfolio offset by the closure of unprofitable production at Bokoni which was placed on care and maintenance".

The company sold 13% more platinum, realising sales of 663,600oz.

Companies in this Story

