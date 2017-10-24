Amplats lowers production and refined metal targets

Bokoni would have supplied 30,000oz, but the partners took the decision to suspend the mine because of the inability to return the mine to profit after years of losses.

The Maseve mine would account for 60,000oz, but it was closed and sold by Canada’s Platinum Group Metals to Royal Bafokeng Platinum, an Amplats partner at two operations.

The Mototolo joint venture with Glencore has temporarily shut its concentrator because the mine’s tailings dam wall was leaking.

The problem is expected to be fixed by the end of the year. Mining will continue and material stockpiled until the problem is resolved.

Amplats will process inventories of 100,000oz of platinum, meaning its refined platinum forecast for the year, while also projected to be 50,000oz lower than previously expected, would be in a range of 2.4-million to 2.45-million ounces, higher than the production level.

In the September quarter, Amplats produced 621,400oz of platinum in concentrate, "with production efficiencies across the portfolio offset by the closure of unprofitable production at Bokoni which was placed on care and maintenance".

The company sold 13% more platinum, realising sales of 663,600oz.