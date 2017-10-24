Anglo American coal operations the laggards in a strong quarter for production

Anglo American, one of the world’s large diversified mining companies, reported an overall increase in quarterly production from the group, but its coal operations in SA, Colombia and Australia were obvious laggards.

Converting all its production to a copper equivalent, Anglo reported a 6% year-on-year increase in output for the three months to end-September and an 8% increase for the first nine months of the year.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani said the company had "delivered another strong production performance across our business".

One of the highlights for the group was an increase of 1-million tonnes in annual iron ore output from its Kumba Iron Ore subsidiary in SA, and higher production from 85% held De Beers, the world’s largest diamond producer by value.

De Beers increased production by 29% in the first nine months of the year to 25.3-million carats and set its full-year production target at 33-million carats, the top end of an earlier estimate that started at 31-million carats.

Diamond output in the third quarter increased by 46% to 9.2-million carats, "in line with the higher production forecast for 2017, reflecting stable trading conditions as well as the contribution from the ramp-up of Gahcho Kué in Canada".

While copper production for the quarter rose by 5% to 147,300 tonnes, Anglo firmed up its full-year production forecast to the lower end of an earlier range of between 570,000 tonnes and 600,000 tonnes, now setting its target at a maximum of 580,000 tonnes.

Its Anglo American Platinum subsidiary lowered its annual production forecast by 50,000oz to account for the closure of the loss-making Bokoni mining joint venture shared with Atlatsa Resources, with the year’s total now set at 2.35-million ounces at the top end of expectations.

Anglo’s thermal coal division had a tough quarter, with output 15% lower because of a 100-day safety stoppage after a fatality at one of its South African mines in August. In Colombia, bad weather hampered production.

Anglo kept its thermal coal target unchanged at between 29-million and 31-million tonnes but warned investors to expect production to be at the lower end of that estimate because of operational problems at its Khwezela mine which produces coal for the export market.

South African thermal coal production in the quarter fell by 16% to 3.8-million tonnes, bringing the year-to-date output to 11.896-million tonnes, a 5% decline.

Coal destined for the domestic market and for use by power utility Eskom dropped by 15% to 6.8-million tonnes.

Anglo is selling its Eskom-focused mines to Seriti Resources.