Kumba ups its production target

24 October 2017 - 10:55 Allan Seccombe
Kumba Iron Ore, SA’s largest producer of the steel ingredient, increased its full-year production target by 1-million tonnes despite a dip in third quarter output.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, increased its production forecast for 2017 to between 42-million and 44-million tonnes

The improved production will come from its flagship Sishen mine in the Northern Cape and the country’s largest source of iron ore. The mine’s output target for the year was bumped up by 1-million tonnes to between 29-million and 30-million tonnes.

For the September quarter, iron ore production fell by 2% year on year to 11.5-million tonnes because of lower output at Sishen.

Sishen’s production dropped by 7% to 7.8-million tonnes from an unusually high third quarter last year, but was in line with the previous two quarters. Costs would have been higher than a year earlier because of the 21% increase in the mining and removal of 42-million tonnes of waste rock to expose iron ore.

Kolomela’s full-year production remained pegged at 13-million to 14-million tonnes. In the September quarter, output increased by 8% to 3.7-million tonnes.

Export sales grew 4% to 10.8-million tonnes as Kumba exported material that had been delayed in the June quarter. Stockpiles at the Saldanha Harbour grew slightly to 4.6-million tonnes.

Companies in this Story

