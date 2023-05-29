Companies / Management

Adcorp’s share price lifts as it pays out special dividend

Human resources specialist declared the payout despite reporting lower annual profit

29 May 2023 - 11:50 Nico Gous

Shareholders of human resources specialist Adcorp were smiling after the company declared a special dividend in its annual results, despite a drop in its total profit.

By 11.13am the company’s share price was up 11.56% at R5.50, giving it a valuation of R627m on the JSE, despite impairments at one of its Australian subsidiaries and one of its local businesses...

