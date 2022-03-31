Workforce Holdings hangs on to dividend amid global uncertainty
An escalation in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could harm the world’s economy, says the labour services group
31 March 2022 - 10:46
Labour services group Workforce Holdings, which provides staffing, outsourcing and training services to companies, has opted to hold on to its dividend for its 2021 year, concerned about the potential effects of the war in Ukraine on the global economy.
The conflict has prompted a surge in global commodity prices and even stoked concerns of recession in major economies, should central banks be forced to act more aggressively to contain inflation...
