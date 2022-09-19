×

Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Encourage initiative if you want to go far together

Empowering leaders lead a shared commitment to an agreed goal

19 September 2022 - 13:59 Jonathan Cook

I wonder whether, paradoxically, getting too involved in your own business could actually damage it.

The proverb “if you want to go fast, walk alone, but if you want to go far, walk together” can be applied to business: if you want to grow fast and exit, and have the energy to carry every detail in your head, do it yourself. But if you want to build a sustainably growing business you need colleagues committed to the same vision as you. And you need to create space for them to take initiative...

