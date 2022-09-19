JONATHAN COOK: Encourage initiative if you want to go far together

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
High commissioner Anthony Phillipson says Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a dark stain
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Asisa stats show both life and unit trust assets have declined in the past six months thanks to market volatility and the rising cost of living
The green shoots in music, fashion and film need support from policymakers
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
A true BMW in character and expectations — and, yes, it’s good enough to make you consider buying it ahead of its petrol-powered cousin
I wonder whether, paradoxically, getting too involved in your own business could actually damage it.
The proverb “if you want to go fast, walk alone, but if you want to go far, walk together” can be applied to business: if you want to grow fast and exit, and have the energy to carry every detail in your head, do it yourself. But if you want to build a sustainably growing business you need colleagues committed to the same vision as you. And you need to create space for them to take initiative...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONATHAN COOK: Encourage initiative if you want to go far together
Empowering leaders lead a shared commitment to an agreed goal
I wonder whether, paradoxically, getting too involved in your own business could actually damage it.
The proverb “if you want to go fast, walk alone, but if you want to go far, walk together” can be applied to business: if you want to grow fast and exit, and have the energy to carry every detail in your head, do it yourself. But if you want to build a sustainably growing business you need colleagues committed to the same vision as you. And you need to create space for them to take initiative...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.