Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Former Eskom CEO will testify before the parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts at a date yet be announced
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bank supervision is typically conducted behind closed doors due to concern that publicising bank missteps could lead to bank runs
Trainer and jockey need a strategy with their big race runner Good Council
The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
Labour services group Workforce Holdings reported a 21.6% increase in annual profit as its diversified business model proved successful outside SA.
Net income for the 12 months to end-December rose to R105.7m from R86.9m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excludes exceptional and one-off items, rose to 46.8c from 38.7c. EPS came in at 46.7cm compared with 39c...
Workforce posts 21% increase in profit
Labour services group Workforce Holdings reported a 21.6% increase in annual profit as its diversified business model proved successful outside SA.
Net income for the 12 months to end-December rose to R105.7m from R86.9m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excludes exceptional and one-off items, rose to 46.8c from 38.7c. EPS came in at 46.7cm compared with 39c...
