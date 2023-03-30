Companies / Management

Workforce posts 21% increase in profit

The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions

30 March 2023 - 15:04 Nico Gous

Labour services group Workforce Holdings reported a 21.6% increase in annual profit as its diversified business model proved successful outside SA.

Net income for the 12 months to end-December rose to R105.7m from R86.9m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excludes exceptional and one-off items, rose to 46.8c from 38.7c. EPS came in at 46.7cm compared with 39c...

