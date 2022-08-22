Workforce gets lift as pandemic fades, but holds on to dividend

Brent and WTI climbed for a third consecutive day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members.
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Activist group accuses company of “prevarication and evasiveness” over its role in the controversial East African project
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
The revised design allows the city-state to adjust capacity as it works to cement its place as Asia’s primary aviation hub
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
The meaning of personal authenticity is ever-changing
Labour services group Workforce Holdings has reported a jump in profits of more than a quarter for its 2022 half year, benefiting from easing Covid-19 restrictions and buoyant demand for upper-level managers.
Revenue rose 21% to R1.9bn to end-June, with after-tax profit rising 28% to R35.49m, with the AltX-listed company reporting there is a “definitive sense of normality returning to Africa”. The group opted to hold onto its dividend due to economic uncertainty, while profits are still about 14% below pre-Covid-19 levels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Workforce gets lift as pandemic fades, but holds on to dividend
The labour services group is benefiting as project delays recede, while it says demand for upper management is buoyant
Labour services group Workforce Holdings has reported a jump in profits of more than a quarter for its 2022 half year, benefiting from easing Covid-19 restrictions and buoyant demand for upper-level managers.
Revenue rose 21% to R1.9bn to end-June, with after-tax profit rising 28% to R35.49m, with the AltX-listed company reporting there is a “definitive sense of normality returning to Africa”. The group opted to hold onto its dividend due to economic uncertainty, while profits are still about 14% below pre-Covid-19 levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.