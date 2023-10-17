Zeder upbeat on fruit after Western Cape winter rains
Agricultural group says recent floods in province had limited impact on farming infrastructure and crops
17 October 2023 - 12:15
Agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder is upbeat about the coming fruit season after good winter rains in the Western Cape despite the destruction from recent storms that cut off roads, destroyed infrastructure and damaged crops.
“The Western Cape winter period experienced excellent rainfall (all farm dams at capacity) and cold units, which bodes well for the coming pome season,” the company, valued at about R2.6bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its results for the six months to end-August...
