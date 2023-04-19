Markets bet there’s an 86% chance the Fed will increase rates by 25 basis points in May
Justice for financial crimes must be seen to be done
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to present proposals to the cabinet on Wednesday
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
The company recently lowered prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore, expanding a discount drive it started in China in January
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Asia’s third-largest economy is now home to nearly a fifth of humanity, according to UN data
Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
The 3-door has remained both rebel and icon over the years
Zeder saw a drop in its net asset value (NAV) per share in its annual results as the agribusiness-focused investment holding company downsized and the constrained economic environment weighed on the companies in its portfolio.
This was in part because of ongoing supply chain constraints leading to higher costs and pressure on the margins as a lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the company’s 2023 results for the year to end-February...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tough economy harms Zeder’s remaining businesses
The net asset value of the agribusiness-focused investment holding company came in lower as it downsized in 2023
Zeder saw a drop in its net asset value (NAV) per share in its annual results as the agribusiness-focused investment holding company downsized and the constrained economic environment weighed on the companies in its portfolio.
This was in part because of ongoing supply chain constraints leading to higher costs and pressure on the margins as a lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the company’s 2023 results for the year to end-February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.