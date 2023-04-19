Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tough economy harms Zeder’s remaining businesses

The net asset value of the agribusiness-focused investment holding company came in lower as it downsized in 2023

19 April 2023 - 10:41 Nico Gous

Zeder saw a drop in its net asset value (NAV) per share in its annual results as the agribusiness-focused investment holding company downsized and the constrained economic environment weighed on the companies in its portfolio.

This was in part because of ongoing supply chain constraints leading to higher costs and pressure on the margins as a lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the company’s 2023 results for the year to end-February...

