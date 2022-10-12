Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Shareholders clinging on for a maximising of value at agribusiness investment company Zeder should perhaps not hold their collective breath.
Efforts to sell Zeder’s last two remaining assets — specialist seed business Zaad and fruit distributor Capespan — could prove tricky with higher agricultural input costs and global supply chain disruptions likely to temper the enthusiasm of potential buyers...
Tricky times ahead for Zeder’s leftover stakes
But CEO Johann Le Roux says Zeder will not rush to secure deals for either Zaad or Capespan
