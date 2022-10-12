×

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tricky times ahead for Zeder’s leftover stakes

But CEO Johann Le Roux says Zeder will not rush to secure deals for either Zaad or Capespan

12 October 2022 - 14:26 Marc Hasenfuss

Shareholders clinging on for a maximising of value at agribusiness investment company Zeder should perhaps not hold their collective breath.

Efforts to sell Zeder’s last two remaining assets — specialist seed business Zaad and fruit distributor Capespan — could prove tricky with higher agricultural input costs and global supply chain disruptions likely to temper the enthusiasm of potential buyers...

