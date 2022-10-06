×

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Zeder reports lower net asset value as a result of Kaap Agri unbundling

Agricultural investment holding company is now left with three smaller businesses — Zaad, Capespan, and Agrivision

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 14:33 Katharine Child

Agricultural investment holding company Zeder, says its annual net asset value per share will be about 40% lower than a year ago after unbundling food producer and fuel retailer Kaap Agri.

Zeder announced the unbundling its 42.2% stake in Kaap Agri in February, giving the shares directly to investors to address its discounted valuation that was as much as 60% lower than the sum of its parts. Holding companies on the JSE traditionally trade at a discount of about 30% to the underlying value of the assets they own. ..

