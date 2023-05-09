This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Quantum Foods warns its profit will plunge while bird flu outbreak costs R34m

But the company saw improved operational efficiencies, an uptick in the layer farming unit and better trading conditions for eggs in February and March

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
09 May 2023 - 15:29 Nico Gous
Free-range hen. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM.
Free-range hen. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM.

Poultry group Quantum Foods is expecting its interim profit to crater while it deals with a bird flu outbreak, which resulted in a direct loss of R34m.

The company, valued at R880m on the JSE, said in a revised trading statement that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) will drop 76%-87% year to 2c-3.8c, and earnings per share (EPS) 76%-88% to 1.9c-3.9c for the six months to end-March.

But the bad news is an improvement from a previous forecast for the reporting period, when the chicken and egg producer said HEPS and EPS would fall “at least” 100%, as the company improved operational efficiencies, saw an uptick from the layer farming business and better trading conditions for eggs in February and March.

Quantum Foods, which specialises in animal feeds, eggs, layer and broiler farming, has been struggling recently as the raw material feed costs rose, fewer people bought eggs because of tough economic conditions, bird flu outbreaks and input costs rose as the price of electricity, gas and fuel shot up.

The latest outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected at the Lemoenkloof layer farm near Malmesbury in the second half of April.

The 420,000 layer chickens that were housed there at the time were culled, resulting in a direct loss of R34m, including the cost of layer hens, feed and eggs that had to be destroyed.

“This HPAI outbreak also impacted competitor farms in the same area and will result in a further reduction in egg production and additional costs being incurred to supply the Western Cape market with eggs for the remainder of the 2023 financial year,” the company said.

Quantum Foods expects to publish its interim results on May 26.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Quantum Foods declares no dividend after bleak year

The headline earnings of the poultry group plunged almost three-quarters
Companies
5 months ago

Quantum Foods warns about plunging earnings

Heps is expected to drop almost two-thirds to 19.3c for the year to end-September
Companies
6 months ago

Quantum Foods declares dividend as it faces multiple challenges

Headline earnings fell by more than a third as input costs and general economic pressures on consumers increased
Companies
11 months ago

Quantum Foods: A game of chicken

IM makes no short term forecast on Quantum — but reckons the counter is one that has latent potential for a financial 2023 recovery
Companies
11 months ago

Quantum withholds dividend amid rising costs

The group’s cash pile dropped from R252m to R73m and it expects many of the challenges it faced in 2021 to continue
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Retailers in for a cold, dark winter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to ...
Companies
3.
Redefine lambasts political instability in City ...
Companies / Property
4.
Orion Minerals settles legacy loan as flagship ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Successful Steinhoff claimants to start receiving ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tricky harvests ahead for agribusinesses

Money & Investing

Astral loses money on every chicken it produces

Companies / Industrials

JSE food groups: still ripe for the picking

Money & Investing

Hot stocks 2022: what to buy now

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.