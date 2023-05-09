Cautious trading prevails ahead of crucial US CPI figures, affecting the oil market and the Fed’s interest rate decision
Poultry group Quantum Foods is expecting its interim profit to crater while it deals with a bird flu outbreak, which resulted in a direct loss of R34m.
The company, valued at R880m on the JSE, said in a revised trading statement that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) will drop 76%-87% year to 2c-3.8c, and earnings per share (EPS) 76%-88% to 1.9c-3.9c for the six months to end-March.
But the bad news is an improvement from a previous forecast for the reporting period, when the chicken and egg producer said HEPS and EPS would fall “at least” 100%, as the company improved operational efficiencies, saw an uptick from the layer farming business and better trading conditions for eggs in February and March.
Quantum Foods, which specialises in animal feeds, eggs, layer and broiler farming, has been struggling recently as the raw material feed costs rose, fewer people bought eggs because of tough economic conditions, bird flu outbreaks and input costs rose as the price of electricity, gas and fuel shot up.
The latest outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected at the Lemoenkloof layer farm near Malmesbury in the second half of April.
The 420,000 layer chickens that were housed there at the time were culled, resulting in a direct loss of R34m, including the cost of layer hens, feed and eggs that had to be destroyed.
“This HPAI outbreak also impacted competitor farms in the same area and will result in a further reduction in egg production and additional costs being incurred to supply the Western Cape market with eggs for the remainder of the 2023 financial year,” the company said.
Quantum Foods expects to publish its interim results on May 26.
Quantum Foods warns its profit will plunge while bird flu outbreak costs R34m
But the company saw improved operational efficiencies, an uptick in the layer farming unit and better trading conditions for eggs in February and March
