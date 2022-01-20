Money & Investing JSE food groups: still ripe for the picking JSE food groups such as Libstar, AVI, RCL and Brait’s soon-to-be listed Premier could be where the deals are at this year B L Premium

The JSE’s food sector desperately needs some spicing up — and what better way to bring out fuller flavour in these counters than a full course of corporate action?

Food and beverage heavyweight PepsiCo completed its premium-priced buyout of Stellenbosch-based Pioneer Foods about two years ago. Back then, market watchers were mulling other similar juicy deals, perhaps involving Pioneer’s sprawling brands portfolio...