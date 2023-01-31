Wednesday’s Opec+ meeting is in investor focus as Opec output falls and crude build surprises
The share price of Sea Harvest, the commercial fishing company majority owned by empowerment group Brimstone Investments, slumped after it flagged a drop in earnings, despite firm demand for its products locally and internationally.
The group’s share price fell 6.1% to R10.38 in afternoon trade on Tuesday after it told shareholders in a trading statement to expect a drop in earnings for the year to end-December. Sea Harvest said earnings before interest and tax were likely to be R490m-R510m, equating to a drop of 24%-27% from the previous financial year’s R670m. ..
Sea Harvest flags earnings drop despite ‘firm demand’
Fishing group says it expects Ebit in 2022 to be 24%-27% lower than the previous financial year’s R670m
