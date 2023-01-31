Companies / Land & Agriculture

Sea Harvest flags earnings drop despite ‘firm demand’

Fishing group says it expects Ebit in 2022 to be 24%-27% lower than the previous financial year’s R670m

31 January 2023 - 19:58 Garth Theunissen

The share price of Sea Harvest, the commercial fishing company majority owned by empowerment group Brimstone Investments, slumped after it flagged a drop in earnings, despite firm demand for its products locally and internationally. 

The group’s share price fell 6.1% to R10.38 in afternoon trade on Tuesday after it told shareholders in a trading statement to expect a drop in earnings for the year to end-December. Sea Harvest said earnings before interest and tax were likely to be R490m-R510m, equating to a drop of 24%-27% from the previous financial year’s R670m. ..

