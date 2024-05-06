Companies / Industrials

French carmakers target fourfold jump in EV sales by 2027

06 May 2024 - 13:50
by Leigh Thomas and Gilles Guillaume
Manufacturing equipment is seen at an electric vehicle production facility. File photo: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS
Paris — France’s car industry will aim to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) sales fourfold by 2027 under a strategy agreement signed with the government on Monday, just as the president of China embarks on a state visit in the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal for the nation’s carmakers to produce 2-million electric or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade, even as they face tough competition from top producer China.

Under a new medium-term planning agreement with the government, the industry is set to agree to an interim goal of 800,000 EV sales by 2027, up from 200,000 in 2022, according to a finance ministry briefing.

Additionally, carmakers will aim to increase sales of electric light utility vehicles to 100,000 annually over the same period, from only 16,500 in 2022.

French carmakers are racing to get more electric models on the roads after Chinese rivals stole an early march with rapid market share gains only reversed recently after the government revamped its consumer bonus scheme to favour the purchase of Europe-made cars.

Finance minister Bruno Le Marie said that building up France’s EV industry was essential for the country’s independence from oil producers and car exporters.

“The choice that has to be made is whether we want to be a country of (car) producers or a country of consumers. We have made the choice to be a big EV producer nation,” Le Maire told a news conference.

A finance ministry source said the state had earmarked €1.5bn to support the production and purchase of EVs this year through various programmes.

Nearly 20% of new cars sold in France are electric, but only 12% of them are made in the country.

The agreement between the government and industry also calls for 400,000 charging points by 2030 and 25,000 quick charging points by the end of 2027 along major travel routes and in big cities. 

Reuters

GUGU LOURIE: Persuading Gen Z and millennials to opt for EVs

Can the Volvo EX30 persuade Gen Z and millennials in SA to opt for electric vehicles?
Opinion
1 day ago

New Ferrari 12Cilindri has a roaring V12 and 340km/h ability

The coupe and convertible made their global debut in Miami on Thursday
Life
3 days ago

Glencore said to be considering a bid for Anglo American

Anglo has rejected a $39bn all-stock proposal from BHP, the world’s number one miner
Companies
3 days ago
