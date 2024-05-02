Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Absa PMI returns to positive territory in April

Business Day TV talks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke

02 May 2024 - 16:05
by Business Day TV
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) bounced back in April, rising to 54 index points after dipping below the neutral 50-point mark in March. To discuss what was behind the rebound, Business Day TV sat down with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.

