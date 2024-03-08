Mpact earnings rise as ‘prudent strategy’ pays off
Recent capital investments are expected to contribute positively to future profitability in both the paper and plastics businesses
08 March 2024 - 09:31
Packaging and recycling group Mpact reported higher full-year earnings as its strategy and focus on expanding in sectors with market growth opportunities paid off.
Headline earnings per share for total operations rose 8% to 512c for the year ended December, while HEPS for continuing operations were 3% higher at 443c. Profit from continuing operations declined to R601.8m from R733.2m a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.